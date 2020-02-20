Nedbank Cup News 20.2.2020 03:36 pm

Pitso reveals Sundowns’ special training for VUT match

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2020 Nedbank Cup Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Nedbank Auditorium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says energetic VUT mentor Stanford Nkoane reminds him of himself 10 years ago.

Mosimane is working tirelessly to save his side from the potential embarrassment of being knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by an SAB League side.

The former African Coach of the year was frank about watching the VUT side’s game over the weekend against Try Me Again FC in Vereeniging.

“I usually send people to analyze games for me, I am fortunate to be part of a team that has the resources. But with them (VUT) I went there without security just with my scout to watch them.

“Some guys joked and made fun of me and took videos, but I understand I am a township boy, it was all in good spirit.”

Mosimane revealed his side has been training with lower league sides this week in preparation for Sunday’s match against Nkoane’s side.

“We played against Orbit today from the North West they are a good side, just to get the experience from playing with side from that league because we don’t know what to expect from them.”

