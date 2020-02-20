Pirates target opens up about contract situation at Maritzburg

Xulu’s deal at the Blue Hearts comes to an end in June.

“I have always said I wanted to stay but it is something we have to structure with the chairman,” said Xulu.

The 28-year-old defender has previously been linked with a move away from Maritzburg with Orlando Pirates said to have once shown interest and his agency trying to get him an overseas deal.

He says he didn’t have time to entertain all the transfer talk because he had more pressing issues to attend to.

“It was just too much for me to think of a move after four months of being out due to injury. I was focusing on coming back and helping the team achieve their objectives and obviously going forward, I will look at other options but I have said I would like to stay here,” he said.

Xulu also urged the Blue Hearts to keep as many of their core players as they possibly could so they could mount a serious challenge for titles in the future.

“It has always been the case that we always lost core players. It will be important to keep the players who can help in taking the club forward,” he said.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns player will be expected to play a critical role in his return as the side have a good chance of finishing in a good position in the Absa Premiership and also can mount a challenge for the Nedbank Cup.

Maritzburg host Bloemfontein Celtic at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night in the Ke Yona Last 16.

“I don’t think we will ever try to prepare differently for any game. When it comes to the level of PSL and the fact that we are in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. We are going to treat every game like we always do and prepare well and respect the opponent. We know very well it will be a difficult game. We just need to give them the respect and do our best,” he said.

