On this day in football history

There were so many expectations from Jonevret, with Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza praising his loyalty.

READ: Pirates assistant coach Mokwena spotted coaching ABC Motsepe side

“One other aspect which attracted us to Mr Jonevret was his loyalty to the club’s he worked for. In an industry where coaches around the world have become accustomed to moving from one club to another, Jonevret has shown in the previous club’s that he has worked for, that he is someone who wants to be involved in long term projects and not quick fixes,” the chairman was quoted on the club’s website.

However, the Swedish-born coach didn’t last that long at Pirates, with his stay only lasting for five months following a spell of bad results. He was subsequently replaced by Micho Sredojevic, who lasted for two seasons before resigning last year and Rulani Mokwena took over as interim coach for a couple of months before he was replaced too after disappointing results.

The Buccaneers are now led by German-born Josef Zinnbauer, who has been in charge since last year December and seems to be steering the Bucs in the right direction. Since he has been at the team, Zinnbauer has been able to record seven wins, one draw and one loss in nine games in all competitions.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.