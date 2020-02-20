Nedbank Cup News 20.2.2020 11:52 am

Benni McCarthy lands Nedbank ambassadorial job

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Benni McCarthy (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana’s all-time top goal-scorer Benni McCarthy was unveiled as the new Nedbank Football Finance Summit ambassador at the bank’s headquarters in Sandton on Thursday.

Following his unveiling, the former Orlando Pirates striker revealed that Nedbank was the first bank he had an account with when he started his football career.

“I am pleased to be part of the Nedbank football financial summit, and also because Nedbank is the first bank I had an account with when I started playing,” said McCarthy.

“I preferred Nedbank because of how they treated my mother, and they made it easy for her explaining how she can get the money I sent to her by following a few easy steps.”

