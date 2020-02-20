We were cleaning our yellow cards – Pitso

Mosimane’s master plan was to get some of his key players suspended and see them miss this weekend’s Nedbank Cup last 16 clash against amateur side Vaal University of Technology on Sunday.

In what appeared a time-wasting tactic, the likes of Gaston Sirino, Mosa Lebusa, Hlompho Kekana and Sibusiso Vilakazi all got into Cedric Muvhali’s book intentionally so they could have a clean bill when they resume their Absa Premiership title defence away to Cape Town City next week.

“We have to be honest and understand that we have a lot of yellow cards. We had five players sitting on three yellows and if I could I would have done it in the last game. Ya, it does not look good, it does not look professional but everybody is doing it. You must tell me of a team that has not done what I did, tell me of one, I am waiting to hear about that person, because I know my football.

“It is the way it is, if you want to chase the league you have to clean the yellow cards and everybody must clean their yellows, it is not cheating. It is part of the game, it is not delaying. What I don’t like is when you delay and you don’t want to play and then the goalkeeper starts having hamstrings. That one I don’t like and I don’t encourage in my team,” said Mosimane.

“The referee has an option to add the time and he did add seven minutes, it is okay, it is right, we just don’t have to be emotional about that because if you become emotional about it you are going to stay with the emotions. I think Pentjie Zulu did it against Orlando Pirates because they have Amavarara,” he added.

