Hlatshwayo error gifts Highlands Park a point

Hlatshwayo had, earlier in the half, scored what looked to be the winning goal for Wits, but with time ticking away, and the away side barely threatening, he needlessly brought down Peter Shalulile inside the penalty area.

The Namibian striker, who had a fine game, smashed his spot kick past Brandon Peterson, and Wits had to settle for a

point and another poor result on home soil.

The Clever Boys now sit 11 points behind league leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with two games in hand.

Wits have suffered on their own ground for much of the season, and got off to another sluggish start yesterday, while Highlands Park looked sharp, running a Wits defence full of internationals ragged in the early stages.

Peter Shalulile was particularly tricky for Wits centre backs Buhle Mkhwanazi and Lorenzo Gordinho, while the Lions of the North also found plenty of space down the Wits left.

In the first few minutes, Shalulile’s flick on released Lindokuhle Mbatha, but his finish was straight at Brandon Peterson, preferred again between the posts to Ricardo Goss.

Deon Hotto did drive in one free kick for Wits that Highlands ‘keeper Marlon Heugh had to fist away, but it was Highlands making most of the running.

In the 22nd minute Shalulile broke free on the right hand side, and his cross was well-placed, but no one from Highlands Park was there to finish. The Lions of the North, however, did not make the same mistake five minutes later, as a brilliant cross from the same wing found an unmarked Mothobi Mvala, who headed home.

Da Gama’s side almost got another when Mokoena released Shalulile, and his effort was tipped wide by Peterson.

Highlands defender Bevan Fransman did have to produce a fine clearance with Phathutshedzo Nange, who had a fine game, well placed, but Highlands again came close as Shalulile ran onto Mvala’s fine through ball, and held off Gordinho and Hlatshwayo, showing excellent strength, but couldn’t finish.

Wits, however, did begin to go into the game as half time approached, and found a leveller in first half stoppage time. Haashim Domingo did well to win a corner, though he appeared to injure himself in the process.

Deon Hotto curled in the corner, and Gordinho headed the ball back for Domingo, who smashed home a fine finish via a slight deflection.

Domingo did not come out for the second half, with Sameegh Doutie coming on, and Mxolisi Machupu also replaced Bienvenu Eva Nga, while Da Gama took off the excellent Reneilwe Letsholonyane, perhaps tiring at 37 years of age, and brought on Ryan Rae.

And it was Wits who turned this game on its head just four minutes into the second half, as Hotto’s cross from the left glanced off Fransman’s head and arrived at the feet of Hlatshwayo, who drilled a fine finish past Heugh.

Da Gama brought on Mokete Mogaila for Mbatha, and he almost struck in the 67th minute, beating the challenge of Hlatshwayo and curling in a shot that Peterson did well to tip away.

Wits had a chance to extend their lead in the 78th minute, as a quick free kick released Hotto, and he did well to find Doutie, whose shot was parried away by Heugh.

And Heugh had to be alert again with nine minutes left, to keep out Machupu’s near-post effort.

With five minutes left, Highlands were handed a lifeline as Hlatshwayo needlessly brought down Shalulile in the box and referee Masoxile Bambiso pointed to the spot. The Namibian striker smashed a clinical penalty into the top corner, and Wits had to settle for more dropped points at home.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.