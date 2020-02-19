PSL News 19.2.2020 09:45 pm

Sundowns close gap on Chiefs with Celtic win

Michaelson Gumede
Hlompho Kekana (r) of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates goal during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The Brazilians now trail Amakhosi by four points, with the teams having played the same number of games.

When Pitso Mosimane was singling out the dangermen in Lehlohonolo Seema’s Bloemfontein Celtic team, he spoke at length about Phunya Sele Sele skipper, Ndumiso Mabena, and it was the marksman who cut Sundowns’ joy short in the first half when he leveled matters for the visitors.

The Brazilians had gone up through Sibusiso Vilakazi in the 15th minute and Mabena pulled one back but he was kept quiet in the second half as Downs went on to dominate proceedings and won the match 2-1 as they enjoyed more ball possession than they did on the first stanza.

Since the Celtic captain stepped up in the opening half, Masandawana skipper, Hlompho Kekana also did the same for his team and netted the all-important goal. Sundowns won a free kick just outside the box and the Kekana stood over the ball very close, abandoning his usual long run up. As soon as referee Cedric Muvhali signaled for Kekana to take it, he picked the far right corner and directed the ball out of reach of goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane.

Downs went on to look for the cushion goal and found themselves in Mabokgwane’s box numerous times but could not find the back of the net they squandered their chances. Most of the goal scoring opportunities fell to attacker Lebohang Maboe, who, at some point, fluffed an opportunity that was goal-bound.

Maboe was picked up by the skillful Gaston Sirino down the right flank and the former Maritzburg United player navigated his way into the goal-mouth area, standing face-to-face, in a position where it was harder to miss than to score, but the 25-year-old somehow managed to balloon his attempt over the bar to fuel the frustration of the Masandawana faithful.

Maboe was eventually withdrawn and Mosimane brought on Lyle Lakay in his place. In the last final minutes of the game, it looked comical as Downs players picked up yellow cards in quick succession but it seemed intentional as the four players who got booked, namely, Sirino, Vilakazi, Kekana and Mosa Lebusa, will all miss the Nedbank Cup due to suspension when they take on the Vaal University of Technology this Sunday. The yellow cards were intentional.

 

