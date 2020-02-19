PSL News 19.2.2020 07:22 pm

Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the MTN 8, quarter final match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns will e looking to close the gap on log leaders Kaizer Chiefs when they meet Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium tonight.

– referee blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 87′ free kick for Sundowns from a good scoring position

– 85′ Mabena shoots over the crossbar from long range

– 82′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 76′ Forced substitution for Celtic: Justice Chabalala comes on for the injured Letlabika

– 70′ Substitution for Sundowns: Maboe makes way for Lyle Lakay

– 67′ Double substitution for Celtic: Andile Fikizolo and Victor Letsoalo come on for Maema and Masuku respectively

– 66′ corner kick for Celtic

– 64′ Maboe shoots over the crossbar from close range

– 61′ corner kick for Celtic

– 55′ GOAAAL! Kekana puts Sundowns in the lead with a brilliant free kick!

– 52′ Maema’s shot is deflected for a corner kick

– 49′ Onyango collides with Mahashe and the referee stops play for the players to receive medical treatment

– 48′ free kick for Celtic

– 47′ corner kick for Sundowns

– Celtic get the second half underway

– referee blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Bloemfontein Celtic

– 45′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 38′ Zwane’s shot is saved by Mabokgwane

– 30′ GOAAAL! Mabena grabs the equaliser for Celtic with a clinical finish!

– 25′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 18′ corner kick for Celtic

– 15′ GOAAAL! Vilakazi puts Sundowns in the lead with a tap in after Mabokgwane parries the ball to him!

– 12′ Vilakazi’s header goes over the crossbar

– 8′ Mabena’s tame shot is saved by Onyango

– 7′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 5′ corner kick for Celtic and it leads to another one

– 3′ Vilakazi’s shot is parried away by Mobakgwane. Corner kick for Sundowns

– 1′ offside call goes against Celtic

– the game is underway at Loftus Versfeld

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Onyango, Lukhubeni, Lebusa, Nascimento, Madisha, Jali, Zwane, Sirino, Kekana (c), Vilakazi, Maboe.
Bloemfontein Celtic XI: Mabokgwane, Mahashe, Tani, Mashikinya, Potsane, Baloyi, Mabena, Masuku, Maema, Letlabika, Ngobeni

The Brazilians are currently third on the league standings – a point behind second-placed Orlando Pirates and six points behind Chiefs.

Celtic on the other side, will be looking to end their winless run in the league by beating Sundowns tonight.

Siwelele stretched their winless run to three matches when they lost 2-0 to Highlands Park away over the weekend.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

