PSL News 19.2.2020 03:12 pm

Khune takes a veiled swipe at Akpeyi for fumble  

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Khune takes a veiled swipe at Akpeyi for fumble  

Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs’ recent loss to Maritzburg United left many wondering if Daniel Akpeyi should be dropped as Amakhosi number and be replaced by Itumeleng Khune.

The Nigerian goalkeeper fumbled a cross and that led to Maritzburg’s opener in the 2-1 loss last Saturday.

In a recent tweet Khune claims Chiefs goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter instructed the goalkeepers to catch the ball rather than parrying it like Akpeyi did in the United match.

“Catch it Man, Stop giving corners away, these are Lee Baxter’s words,” read a tweet from Khune.

Many viewed this tweet as a veiled dig at Akpeyi by Khune.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitch conditions force Chiefs to play ugly – Cardoso 20.2.2020
Pirates target opens up about contract situation at Maritzburg 20.2.2020
Maybe Chiefs are a touch predictable 20.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 