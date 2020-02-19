Khune takes a veiled swipe at Akpeyi for fumble  

The Nigerian goalkeeper fumbled a cross and that led to Maritzburg’s opener in the 2-1 loss last Saturday.

In a recent tweet Khune claims Chiefs goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter instructed the goalkeepers to catch the ball rather than parrying it like Akpeyi did in the United match.

“Catch it Man, Stop giving corners away, these are Lee Baxter’s words,” read a tweet from Khune.

Many viewed this tweet as a veiled dig at Akpeyi by Khune.

Catch it Man ,Stop giving corners away – @leebaxter76 ‘s words ???????????? ???? pic.twitter.com/g0B3v5itWp — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) February 18, 2020

