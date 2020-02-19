Chiefs not worried about other title-chasers – Cardoso

Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has revealed that they are not worrying about the teams chasing them in the Absa Premiership title race as they focus on their own run.

After Amakhosi’s defeat to Maritzburg United last weekend, there have been general suggestions that Amakhosi are feeling the heavy beating footsteps of their chasers Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits which has set their camp on panic mode.

Amakhosi currently hold a six point lead at the top but it could be cut to just four on Wednesday evening if Sundowns get a win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

“There are 10 games to go and that is a lot of games. Anything can still happen. We’re not relying on anyone as we focus on ourselves – and that’s the main thing,” said Cardoso on Wednesday morning at the team’s headquarters in Naturena.

“We’re not worried about anyone else around us. I think the minute we start worrying about the chasing pack it will start affecting us,” added Cardoso, who has signed an extension on his stay at Naturena.

He could not be drawn into giving more details on the new deal, insisting that the club will make that information public in due course. Cardoso also admitted that maybe teams are now familiar with their playing style which is steeped on set-pieces and long balls from the wings to their twin strikers Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro.

“If you remember when Stuart Baxter was here, I was still at Free State Stars at the time, when they won the league… they won it on set-pieces.

“But I do think teams are starting to pick up on our set-pieces and they’re starting to organise themselves better. Maybe we can surprise them by changing the game-plan a little bit,” said the 31-year-old.

