Mhango explains Pirates’ turnaround

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates. (BackpagePix)

The secret to Orlando Pirates success in the Absa Premiership this year was the willingness and determination to change the result and placing all focus on doing well, says striker Gabadinho Mhango.

Following a bad start to the season for the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates saw the resignation of Micho Sredojevic earlier in the season.

Pirates has been in fine form in the League this year despite a disappointing exit in the Nedbank Cup. The Buccaneers have recorded six straight victories which has put them as title contenders alongside Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bucs are currently in position two with 39 points on the log after 21 games (pending Sundowns results), while Mhango has been one of the key players for the side with his goal-scoring form having netted 14 goals already this season.

“When we came back from the break, everybody was focused, everybody was prepared. We knew that we didn’t start the season well. When we came after the break everything changed and everybody was excited,” said Mhango.

Pirates will be looking to continue with their good form when they take on Kaizer Chiefs in the highly anticipated Soweto derby on 29 February at the FNB Stadium.

