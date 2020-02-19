Pirates assistant coach Mokwena spotted coaching ABC Motsepe side

The Orlando Pirates assistant coach, who is said to be on leave, was found by the Daily Sun shouting instructions on the touchline during a friendly match between his amateur club Black Poison FC and Blue Lions.

Mokwena is the coach and owner of Black Poison, a team that is campaigning in the ABC Motsepe League.

Asked about his future Mokwena said he and Pirates made an agreement not talk about it until everything has been finalised.

“At the moment I cannot talk much about my situation at Pirates. I have to respect the club,” Mokwena is quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“We made an agreement with the club that we will not divulge more in the media until we finalise the matter.

“What I can tell you is that I am not lost to coaching at all. I am coaching Black Poison FC in the interim. They are my team and they’re playing in the ABC Motsepe League, and I am training them. I am also doing my football studies in the meantime as well.

“When I left my position at Pirates, I went overseas for some time. I spent two weeks there visiting clubs and studying football there. It was just visitations just to see how some overseas clubs operate. It was also to engage with some of my colleagues who are based in the UK.”

“I miss the tension and the pressure of coaching in the PSL. I miss running up and down – the coaching in the PSL… I will be back in the near future. I am not sure when I am meeting the chairman, it is up to him, he is a very busy man and I am waiting for him.

“But I love what I am doing right now in the ABC Motsepe League. We are second on the log, and we won 10 matches in succession.”

