Pitso wary of pacey Bloemfontein Celtic

Players like Menzi Masuku, Given Mashikinya and Andile Fikizolo have been earmarked as the danger-men by Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane as he takes his side through the final preparations for their clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium this evening.

Kickoff is at 7.30pm.

“What a good team of youngsters on the wings, they have a lot of speed on the wings and they can do anything. Ndumiso Mabena runs everything there, he is the star of the show and he does whatever he wants. Sometimes he even walks without defending but he scores for them so why not?

“Lionel Messi does that all the time, we see that at Barcelona so why not because he influences the results and if you have a player who does that, you have to allow him to the best of his abilities because his best influences the results. We have to look after those quick players on the side.

“We need to play our own game and play the way we always play, be patient and find opportunities to score. It would be nice if we score first and early because normally after we score, the opponents change the plan and they start to attack and that gives us an opportunity to score the second goal.”

Mosimane said he didn’t really know what kind of approach his counterpart, Lehlohonolo Seema, will have in this match but hoped to get the better of them and get on the score sheet first.

“At this point in time any game is difficult, you can’t say you will win the game, you have to go for it. It is not easy when you are playing a team that is fearless. Celtic are fearless and they don’t sit back, they will go at you and attack you under normal circumstances but I do not know the plan for this one if they are going to do the same thing,” he said.

“We know our position on the log and they know their position on the log and that alters the tactical decisions and the scoreboard also alters the tactical approach. So I am not sure what coach Seema has for this kind of a game but normally they attack because I saw them against Highlands Park, they were attacking. But sometimes teams when they come to us they don’t attack, they become cautious and they play more defenders and midfielders so you never really know,” Mosimane added.

