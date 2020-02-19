Williams set to lead SuperSport after Furman exit

The Bafana Bafana midfielder is set to relocate back to the UK.

Long-serving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams will lead the side from next season, according to Matthews.

“We’ve accepted that Dean will be leaving us at the end of the season. He wants to start a family with his wife. We have to respect that and that’s why he is going back to the UK. Dean is an amazing human being. He has been an amazing captain for us. Ronwen Williams will take over from Dean,” Matthews was quoted as saying by IOL.

“It is good for Ronwen. He has learned a lot from Dean. That man is an incredible human being. He is a kind of a captain you dream about. A role model and always leads by example. He has had good times with us, winning cups and the journey to Africa,” he added.

