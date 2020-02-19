PSL News 19.2.2020 09:25 am

Ex-Sundowns defender reveals ancestral calling

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyanda Zwane of Golden Arrows (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Siyanda Zwane revealed why his Bidvest Wits stint was unsuccessful.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender joined GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC as a free agent in the January transfer window after partying ways with the Students.

He says he had trouble connecting with his ancestors while he was with the Clever Boys because he was in Gauteng and had to play for a team that’s closer to his home.

“It’s not that Gavin Hunt and I never got along. I had an ancestral problem. It was something I knew I had to go do but I have always ignored it because I told myself it would disturb my football career,” Zwane explained to Isolezwe.

“Now that I am closer to home I am able to attend to it. I need to go and train [to be a sangoma]. I have explained the situation to the club and they understand my situation and what I am faced with.

“It was never about my talent, each team I have signed for I have always given my all. But I still had to attend to my calling.”

