Ngcongca explains delay in talks over new Sundowns deal

Ngcongca’s contract with the defending Absa Premiership champions is set to expire at the end of the season and the team is looking to offer the defender with a one-year extension. However, the Bafana Bafana defender revealed he would like the team to extend his stay at the Brazilians by more than a year.

“My agent [Mike Makaab] is busy [negotiating] with Sundowns. To be honest, [the disagreement] is not about money. I can say that it’s the number of years we’re not agreeing on, I want two and at the moment they’ve given me one,” Ngcongca told The Sowetan.

“In Belgium, I played nine seasons for one team (KRC Genk) and when I performed well, my contract was extended every time after six months. Here [at Sundowns] it’s different. I want to secure my future.”

“Look, I am experienced enough. If we don’t come to the agreement I will see what I’ll do. At the moment, I am focused on finishing the season [then] we will take it from there,” added Ngcongca.

Ngcongca hinted that a return to Europe was a possibility if they don’t agree on a new deal with Sundowns.

“I have a great relationship in Europe and I am still in touch with many people there, especially those who are involved in coaching but at this moment, I am fully focused on the job at hand – that’s helping Sundowns win games.”

