PSL News 18.2.2020 04:22 pm

Ngcongca explains delay in talks over new Sundowns deal

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ngcongca explains delay in talks over new Sundowns deal

Anele Ngcongca of Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca says taking his time to sign a new deal with the team has nothing to do with the money offered to him by the club.

Ngcongca’s contract with the defending Absa Premiership champions is set to expire at the end of the season and the team is looking to offer the defender with a one-year extension. However, the Bafana Bafana defender revealed he would like the team to extend his stay at the Brazilians by more than a year.

“My agent [Mike Makaab] is busy [negotiating] with Sundowns. To be honest, [the disagreement] is not about money. I can say that it’s the number of years we’re not agreeing on, I want two and at the moment they’ve given me one,” Ngcongca told The Sowetan.

“In Belgium, I played nine seasons for one team (KRC Genk) and when I performed well, my contract was extended every time after six months. Here [at Sundowns] it’s different. I want to secure my future.”

“Look, I am experienced enough. If we don’t come to the agreement I will see what I’ll do. At the moment, I am focused on finishing the season [then] we will take it from there,” added Ngcongca.

Ngcongca hinted that a return to Europe was a possibility if they don’t agree on a new deal with Sundowns.

“I have a great relationship in Europe and I am still in touch with many people there, especially those who are involved in coaching but at this moment, I am fully focused on the job at hand – that’s helping Sundowns win games.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former Bafana and Sundowns marksman loses interest in football 18.2.2020
Manyisa close to Sundowns return 18.2.2020
Five things we learned from the Absa Premiership this weekend 18.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Dealers cry foul as you will soon be able to service your car anywhere

Courts Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe feels happy but conflicted about his release

Rugby ‘Bursting with pride’ – Springboks win prestigious Laureus award

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 