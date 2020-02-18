SA Under-23 coach Notoane announces preliminary Olympic squad

The preliminary squad, already sent to Sascoc, is made up of 62 local players and 16 who are playing abroad.

Notoane has selected eight goalkeepers, 27 defenders, 24 midfielders and 19 strikers.

“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to ensure that we take only the best to represent South Africa on this big stage. This is just a preliminary group of players that we think will be considered for the tournament, and as you can see it includes youngsters and seniors,” said Notoane, as quoted by the Safa website.

“The next few weeks will be very crucial as we will be running the rule over the players we believe will be best suited for this competition – it is a lovely headache to have because all the players on the list are good quality, but unfortunately we can’t take all of them. We are confident that the group we will choose will do the business for the country, but for now we are monitoring all of them to see if they can make the final squad.”

Notoane can select up to three overage players in his final squad of 22.

The provisional squad, therefore, include the likes of Bafana Bafana goalkeepers Ronwin Williams, Ricardo Goss and Darren Keet; defenders, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Mosa Lebusa and Motjeka Madisha; midfielders Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu and Aubrey Modiba, as well as forwards Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba and Gift Motupa.

South Africa will be joined by Egypt and Ivory Coast as the three representatives of the African continent.

The draw for the Olympics will be held in Japan in April.

SA 2020 OLYMPICS PROVISIONAL SQUAD LIST