SA Under-23 coach Notoane announces preliminary Olympic squad

Notoane has selected eight goalkeepers, 27 defenders, 24 midfielders and 19 strikers.
“We have a lot of hard work ahead of us to ensure that we take only the best to represent South Africa on this big stage. This is just a preliminary group of players that we think will be considered for the tournament, and as you can see it includes youngsters and seniors,” said Notoane, as quoted by the Safa website.
“The next few weeks will be very crucial as we will be running the rule over the players we believe will be best suited for this competition – it is a lovely headache to have because all the players on the list are good quality, but unfortunately we can’t take all of them. We are confident that the group we will choose will do the business for the country, but for now we are monitoring all of them to see if they can make the final squad.”
Notoane can select up to three overage players in his final squad of 22.
The provisional squad, therefore, include the likes of Bafana Bafana goalkeepers Ronwin Williams, Ricardo Goss and Darren Keet; defenders, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, Mosa Lebusa and Motjeka Madisha; midfielders Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu and Aubrey Modiba, as well as forwards Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba and Gift Motupa.
South Africa will be joined by Egypt and Ivory Coast as the three representatives of the African continent.
The draw for the Olympics will be held in Japan in April.
SA 2020 OLYMPICS PROVISIONAL SQUAD LIST
|No.
|PLAYER’S NAME
|CLUB
|GOALKEEPERS:
|1.
|Mondli MPOTO
|Bloemfontein Celtic FC (SA)
|2.
|Darren JOHNSON
|Ajax Town FC (SA)
|3.
|Andile MBANJWA
|Richards Bay FC (SA)
|4.
|Sifiso MLUNGWANA
|Golden Arrows (SA)
|5.
|Ronwen WILLIAMS
|SuperSport United (SA)
|6.
|Ricardo GOSS
|Bidvest Wits (SA)
|7.
|Jody FEBRUARY
|Cape Umoya (SA)
|8.
|Darren KEET
|OH Leuven FC (BELGIUM)
|DEFENDERS:
|9.
|Keanu Gregory CUPIDO
|Cape Town City FC (SA)
|10.
|Siyabonga NGEZANA
|Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)
|11.
|Kabelo SERIBA
|FC Metta (LATVIA)
|12.
|Tercious MALEPE
|Chippa United FC (SA)
|13.
|Sandile MTHETHWA
|Chippa United FC (SA)
|14.
|Njabulo BLOM
|Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)
|15.
|Reeve FROSLER
|Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)
|16.
|Given MSIMANGO
|Highlands Park FC (SA)
|17.
|James Thabiso MONYANE
|Orlando Pirates FC (SA)
|18.
|Bongani SAM
|Orlando Pirates FC (SA)
|19.
|Katlego MOHAMME
|University of Pretoria FC (SA)
|20.
|Thendo MUKUMELA
|Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)
|21.
|Happy MASHIANE
|Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)
|22.
|Keegan JOHANNES
|Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)
|23.
|Jerry MSANE
|Highlands Park (SA)
|24.
|Nikola TAVARES
|Crystal Palace (UK)
|25.
|Innocent MAELA
|Orlando Pirates (SA)
|26.
|Thulani HLATSHWAYO
|Bidvest Wits (SA)
|27.
|Keanin AYER
|Varbergs BolS (Sweden)
|28.
|Motjeka MADISHA
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)
|29.
|Mosa LEBUSA
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)
|30.
|Sibusiso NGOBENI
|Bloemfontein Celtic FC (SA)
|31.
|Sibusiso MABILISO
|Amazulu FC (SA)
|32.
|Rivaldo COETZEE
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)
|33.
|Tasreeq FILLIES
|Cape Town City (SA)
|34.
|Rushin DE REUCK
|Maritzburg Utd (SA)
|35.
|Luke FLEURS
|Supersport United FC (SA)
|MIDFIELDERS:
|36.
|Teboho MOKOENA
|Supersport United FC (SA)
|37.
|Athenkosi DLALA
|University of Pretoria FC (SA)
|38.
|Sipho MBULE
|Supersport United FC (SA)
|39.
|Neo Gift LINKS
|Cape Town FC (SA)
|40.
|Kamohelo Abel MAHLATSI
|Supersport United FC (SA)
|41.
|Grant MARGEMAN
|Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)
|42.
|Jamie Craig WEBBER
|Supersport United FC (SA)
|43.
|Thabo CELE
|Lova da Piedade FC (PORTUGAL)
|44.
|Khanya LESHABELA
|Leicester City FC (ENGLAND)
|45.
|Kgaogelo CHAUKE
|Southampton FC (ENGLAND)
|46.
|Siphesihle MADUNA
|Amazulu FC (SA)
|47.
|Kgotso MASANGANE
|FC Metta (LATVIA)
|48.
|Tasreeq MATTHEWS
|Varbergs BolS (Sweden)
|49.
|Bongani ZUNGU
|Amiens SC (FRANCE)
|50.
|Siphesihle NGCOBO
|Kaizer Chiefs (SA)
|51.
|Sbongakonke NBATHA
|TS Sporting FC (SA)
|52.
|Sphelele MKHULISE
|M. Sundowns FC (SA)
|53.
|Thembinkosi LORCH
|Orlando Pirates FC (SA)
|54.
|Vincent PULE
|Orlando Pirates FC (SA)
|55.
|Goodman MOSELE
|Baroka FC (SA)
|56.
|Kgaogelo SEKOTA
|Bidvest Wits (SA)
|57.
|Aubrey MODIBA
|SuperSport United (SA)
|58.
|Themba ZWANE
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)
|59.
|Siphesihle MKHIZE
|Ajax Cape Town FC (SA)
|FORWARDS
|60.
|Luther SINGH
|GD Chaves FC (PORTUGAL)
|61.
|Jemondre DICKENS
|TS Sporting FC (SA)
|62.
|Lyle FOSTER
|AS Monaco FC (FRANCE)
|63.
|Liam JORDAN
|HB Koge FC (Denmark)
|64.
|Kobamelo KODISANG
|Sporting Braga FC (Portugal)
|65.
|Itumeleng SHOPANE
|Moroka Swallows FC (SA)
|66.
|Phakamani MAHLAMBI
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)
|67.
|Bongani HLONGWANE
|Maritzburg United (SA)
|68.
|Percy TAU
|Club Brugge (BELGIUM)
|69.
|Lebo MOTHIBA
|FC Strasbourg (FRANCE)
|70.
|Promise MKHUMA
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)
|71.
|Rowan HUMAN
|Bidvest Wits FC (SA)
|72.
|Oswin APPOLIS
|SuperSport United (SA)
|73.
|Gift MOTUPA
|Bidvest Wits (SA)
|74.
|Keletso MAKGALWA
|Mamelodi Sundowns FC (SA)
|75.
|Luvuyo PHEWA
|Real Kings FC (SA)
|76.
|Fagrie LAKAY
|Cape Town City FC (SA)
|77.
|Judas MOSEAMEDI
|Maritzburg United FC (SA)
|78.
|Bonginkosi NTULI
|Amazulu FC (SA)