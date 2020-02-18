PSL News 18.2.2020 03:19 pm

Mdantsane moves on from Baroka disappointment

Phakaaathi Reporter
New Cape Town City signing Mduduzi Mdantsane

Cape Town City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane has buried the skeletons surrounding his release from Baroka FC.

Mdantsane was first stripped off his captaincy at Bakgaga with the club’s management claiming they would like for the player to focus more on playing than leading the team.

The Limpopo-based outfit then proceeded to terminate the midfielder’s contract, leading him to joining Cape Town City in December 2019.

“Its part of football you can’t stay in one team for too long. It is all in the past now, I want to focus on the future. Whatever happened it is in the past now,” said Mdantsane.

“It’s never easy going into the new team. There are quality players here so I knew coming here was never going to be easy for me.

“There are a lot of good players and whenever I get a chance, I just have to perform. This is a great team and I’m happy to be part of this club. They are well organised and they respect the players.”

