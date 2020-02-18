Zinnbauer hopes Pirates continue with fighting mentality 

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer hopes his charges will continue with the fighting mentality they’ve shown following their 1-0 win over Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium last Sunday.

After the score remained goalless for the most part of the game, the Buccaneers sealed the victory after what looked like a Vincent Pule cross was deflected into goals by Lidoda Duvha’s Thabiso Mokoena in stoppage time.

“It’s true, the team can give everything in all conditions and we need a team of fighters to fight for the points,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“Orlando Pirates fans want winners, a fighter and guys that have the hunger for success. I hope we continue with this.”

The victory for Pirates saw the club continue with their good run in the League, which has seen them record six straight victories.

The club is now on 39 points after 21 games, recording 11 wins, six draws and four losses in the process.

Bucs’ next target will be Soweto derby clash against rivals Kaizer Chiefs who are on top of the League table with 45 points.

The two clubs will meet at the FNB Stadium on 29 February.

