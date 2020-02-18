PSL News 18.2.2020 01:57 pm

Pressure ‘is medicine to me’, says new Galaxy coach Khenyeza

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pressure ‘is medicine to me’, says new Galaxy coach Khenyeza

Mabhudi Khenyeza of Golden Arrows (Muzi Ntombela/Backpagepix)

Newly appointed TS Galaxy coach Mabhudi Khenyeza is ready to take up the challenge of coaching in the GladAfrica Championship.

Khenyeza was appointed as the coach of the former Nedbank Cup champions after coach Dan Malesela stepped down.

“Pressure is a medicine to me, I love pressure, I can work under pressure, I’m here to plant a seed, make better players and leave a legacy,” said Khanyeza during his first press conference as TS Galaxy coach on Tuesday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker will be looking to make an impression, as he has never led a side as the head coach before taking over the Galaxy head coach job. He was an assistant to Cavin Johnson and later to Josef Vukusic at AmaZulu.

He has also previously worked with Muhsin Ertugral as his assistant at Maritzburg United.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Championship wrap: Swallows climb to third place 17.2.2020
AmaZulu appoint Dlamini as new assistant coach 17.2.2020
TS Galaxy confirm Khenyeza’s appointment 17.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 