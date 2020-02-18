Pressure ‘is medicine to me’, says new Galaxy coach Khenyeza

Khenyeza was appointed as the coach of the former Nedbank Cup champions after coach Dan Malesela stepped down.

“Pressure is a medicine to me, I love pressure, I can work under pressure, I’m here to plant a seed, make better players and leave a legacy,” said Khanyeza during his first press conference as TS Galaxy coach on Tuesday.

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker will be looking to make an impression, as he has never led a side as the head coach before taking over the Galaxy head coach job. He was an assistant to Cavin Johnson and later to Josef Vukusic at AmaZulu.

He has also previously worked with Muhsin Ertugral as his assistant at Maritzburg United.

