Phakaaathi’s Team of the Week

Daylon Claasen of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United’s Daylon Claasen was undoubtedly the toast of the weekend when he caught Kaizer Chiefs defenders off-guard to score two beautiful goals and “fix the country” as suggested by the banter on social media.

The Team of Choice have impressively held the leading Absa Premiership leader’s number this season as they took four points from them and knocked them out of the Telkom Knockout last month. Classen was deservedly named Man-of-the-Match.

Here’s is our Team of the Week:

(Click on a portrait to reveal why the payer was selected)

