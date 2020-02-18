Manyisa close to Sundowns return

PSL News 18.2.2020 01:54 pm

Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Injured Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa has given an update on his recovery.

The former Orlando Pirates captain suffered the ankle injury in a Shell Helix Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs in October last year.

Manyisa has revealed he has started with light training as he makes his way to a full recovery.

“Can’t wait to be playing again my recovery is going great. I am already running and kicking the ball again. Thank you for all the ongoing support,” read a caption from Manyisa’s Twitter post.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, with his contract coming to an end in June, a source close to Manyisa has revealed that the 31-year old is not certain that his contract will be renewed.

