Struggling Stars axe coach Dlamini

Phakaaathi Reporter
Milton Dlamini during the GladAfrica Championship match between Swallows FC and Free State Stars on 25 January 2020 at Dobsonville Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Free State Stars have fired coach Milton Dlamini following a string of poor results.

Ea Lla Koto are currently ninth on the GladAfrica Championship table with 28 points after 21 matches.

According to a source, Dlamini was fired on Monday after he failed to explain why the club was struggling to get positive results.

“The management wanted an explanation from him and also a solution to the current club struggles, but they were not happy with what he said and decided to fire him,” said the source.

“Duncan (Lechesa) and Themba (Sithole) will take over from him. They will lead the team until the end of the season.”

Stars will next host Real Kings at home next week Saturday.

