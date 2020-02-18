Struggling Stars axe coach Dlamini

Ea Lla Koto are currently ninth on the GladAfrica Championship table with 28 points after 21 matches.

READ: AmaZulu appoint Dlamini as new assistant coach

According to a source, Dlamini was fired on Monday after he failed to explain why the club was struggling to get positive results.

“The management wanted an explanation from him and also a solution to the current club struggles, but they were not happy with what he said and decided to fire him,” said the source.

“Duncan (Lechesa) and Themba (Sithole) will take over from him. They will lead the team until the end of the season.”

Stars will next host Real Kings at home next week Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.