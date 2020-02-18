 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
PSL News 18.2.2020 11:42 am

Five things we learned from the Absa Premiership this weekend

Jonty Mark
PREMIUM!
Five things we learned from the Absa Premiership this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It was a potentially pivotal weekend in the Absa Premiership, with leaders Kaizer Chiefs losing, and Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits all picking up three points, to narrow the gap in an increasingly exciting title race. Phakaaathi Editor Jonty Mark takes a look at five talking points to emerge from the weekend’s games.

Kaizer Chiefs don’t need to panic – yet READ MORE – Chiefs coach Middendorp rues mistakes Kaizer Chiefs do have extra reason to look over their shoulder in the Absa Premiership title race, after a loss at home to Maritzburg United and victories for Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits tightened everything up at the top of the table. Amakhosi, however, shouldn’t throw any babies out with any bathwater here, as they were the better side against the Team of Choice, creating a host of opportunities, and on any other day this was a fixture they would surely have...
Related Stories
Percy Tau substituted – Club Brugge 1 Manchester United 1 – Full Time 20.2.2020
Percy Tau starts against Manchester United 20.2.2020
Pitch conditions force Chiefs to play ugly – Cardoso 20.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.