PSL News 18.2.2020 11:40 am

Chiefs coach unfazed by Fifa ban

Chiefs coach unfazed by Fifa ban

Arthur Zwane with Ernst Middendorp (head coach) during the Kaizer Chiefs training at Naturena. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Arthur Zwane believes there are enough youngsters in the Amakhosi camp to help the team cope with the Fifa transfer ban.

Chiefs were handed a transfer ban for two windows by Fifa for illegally signing Madagascan international Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana.

Zwane, however, is confident coach Ernst Middendorp can promote players from his Multichoice Diski Challenge squad to fill gaps in the first team should the need arise.

“Kaizer Chiefs are covered if you look at those that have been promoted and those that are on loan,” Zwane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“They can play in the first team at any given time should they been given an opportunity.

“If you look at a club like Maritzburg United, they believe a lot in young players. Rushine de Reuck performed well against Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic because he has been given an opportunity. He has been playing throughout the season. Obviously, at Kaizer Chiefs, it is not that easy,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitch conditions force Chiefs to play ugly – Cardoso 20.2.2020
Maybe Chiefs are a touch predictable 20.2.2020
Swiss indict PSG boss, ex-FIFA number two in bribery case 20.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 