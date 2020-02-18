Chiefs coach unfazed by Fifa ban

Chiefs were handed a transfer ban for two windows by Fifa for illegally signing Madagascan international Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana.

Zwane, however, is confident coach Ernst Middendorp can promote players from his Multichoice Diski Challenge squad to fill gaps in the first team should the need arise.

“Kaizer Chiefs are covered if you look at those that have been promoted and those that are on loan,” Zwane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“They can play in the first team at any given time should they been given an opportunity.

“If you look at a club like Maritzburg United, they believe a lot in young players. Rushine de Reuck performed well against Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic because he has been given an opportunity. He has been playing throughout the season. Obviously, at Kaizer Chiefs, it is not that easy,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.