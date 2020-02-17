PSL News 17.2.2020 05:09 pm

AmaZulu appoint Dlamini as new assistant coach

AmaZulu have moved swiftly to replace departed assistant coach Mabhudi Khenyeza with Ayanda Dlamini.

Khenyeza left Usuthu over the weekend to take up the head coaching job at GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy.

AmaZulu confirmed Dlamini’s appointment on their social media platforms on Monday.

Dlamini had been working for the club’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge team prior to his elevation to the first team job.

