AmaZulu appoint Dlamini as new assistant coach

Khenyeza left Usuthu over the weekend to take up the head coaching job at GladAfrica Championship side TS Galaxy.

AmaZulu confirmed Dlamini’s appointment on their social media platforms on Monday.

ANNOUNCEMENT ???? We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ayanda Dlamini as the assistant to head coach Jozef Vukusic. AmaZulu General Manager, Lunga Sokhela confirmed the elevation of the former striker into the first team with immediate effect.#Usuthu_Pride pic.twitter.com/tbSsvyBcbA — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) February 17, 2020

Dlamini had been working for the club’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge team prior to his elevation to the first team job.

