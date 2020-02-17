African Soccer 17.2.2020 03:03 pm

Pirates move up, Chiefs stall in club world rankings

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates team photo (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have moved up to position 18 in the latest African club rankings.

According to the latest rankings published by Footballdatabase.com, the Buccaneers have amassed an impressive 99 points and are catching up on their rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who remain 17th in Africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns are still the highest-ranked South African side on position eight in the African rankings.

Bidvest Wits, who are the only other South African team to feature in the top 50 list, have moved up to position 20 after gaining 53 points.

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have toppled Esperance at the top, with the Tunisian side moving down to the second spot. They are followed by Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe and Al-Merreikh of Sudan, who are third and fourth respectively.

Wydad Casablanca (5), Al Hilal (6), Etoile du Sahel (7), Zamalek (9), and CS Sfaxien (10) complete the top 10 clubs in Africa.

