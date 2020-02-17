PSL News 17.2.2020 12:09 pm

TS Galaxy confirm Khenyeza’s appointment

Phakaaathi Reporter
TS Galaxy have announced the appointment of former AmaZulu assistant coach Mabhudi Khenyeza as the club’s new head coach on a two-year-contract.

Last Friday, Phakaaathi reported that Khenyeza was set to hand in his resignation at AmaZulu and take up the head coach position at the GladAfrica Championship side and now Galaxy have confirmed his appointment.

Galaxy president Tim Sukazi as quoted by the club’s website: “In Khenyeza, we have found a highly driven and passionate young coach who comes with lots of playing experience. He is a strong character who has great hunger for success. He is also very committed to the game. He actually started coaching while he was playing.

“In the process, he has produced a number of very good players, some of whom are here at TS Galaxy. Before the appointment, we had to take a careful look at our Club’s philosophy taking from where coach Dan left it off and find someone who could enhance our player’s capability by restoring their confidence from the onset.”

Khenyeza officially assumes his duty on Tuesday, 18 February ahead of the club’s next home game against TS Sporting on Sunday, 1 March.

