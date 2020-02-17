Pitso unhappy despite emphatic Sundowns win

The Downs mentor believes that the scoreline could have been a lot more emphatic had it not been for his attackers’ wastefulness in the final third.

The first of the three goals came from a solo goal by rookie Nicholus Lukhubeni (above), who was only playing his second game for the senior team.

The 23-year-old was thrown in at the deep end at right back as regulars Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca are nursing injuries.

“Let’s be honest, the scoreline is not a true reflection of the game.

“I am not happy with my team, of course we are happy with the three points but if we are really being honest and look at the opportunities that we got, it is unbelievable,” said Mosimane.

“I mean, the basics of a player inside the box alone, instead of controlling the ball, they (tried to) bury the ball. They wanted to do a first-time finish. You can apply a first-time finish but you must have the technique for that. If you don’t have the technique to finish at first-touch, the ball goes to row seven (in the stands) and it is not nice. It does not look good for my team, it is embarrassing sometimes.

“All the time players must take two touches, we have Kermit Erasmus (in South Africa) who can finish all at once, there are not many.

“In the second half it was indecisiveness. After their red card we should have scored more. As coaches we are never happy with everything,” he added.

Chippa had Sandile Mthethwa sent off in the 57th minute of the game, and Themba Zwane slotted home the resultant penalty, while Sibusiso Vilakazi added another goal in the 64th minute.

One thing, at least, that “Jingles” had reason to cheer about was that Lukhubeni was named Man-of-the-Match. Downs next play Bloemfontein Celtic at home on Wednesday.

