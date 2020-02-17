PSL News 17.2.2020 10:07 am

Chiefs coach Middendorp rues missed chances

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Chiefs coach Middendorp rues missed chances

Ernst Middendorp of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Ernst Middendorp was left to rue mistakes as his Kaizer Chiefs team were once again shot down by Maritzburg United who beat them 2-1 in an Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

It was not the first time that Amakhosi’s mistakes gifted Eric Tinkler’s side goals as the same happened in the Telkom Knockout semifinals and league game late last year.

READ: Maritzburg ‘fix the country’ again by beating Chiefs

On Saturday, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi failed to hold on to the ball in a situation that looked like a routne catch and it fell kindly for Tebogo Thlolane who squared it to Dylon Classen to slot into an empty net in the 77th minute. A few minutes later, more indecision in defence for Amakhosi resulted in Classen heading the ball into an empty net yet again to complete his brace.

Chiefs did eventually try to come back and halved the deficit when Samir Nurkovic headed home from a Lebogang Manyama corner kick. The Serbian striker could however have scored at least twice before but was denied by unbelievable goalkeeping by Richard Ofori in the Maritzburg goal.

“It is difficult to process this result,” said Middendorp afterwards. “At half time we were sitting at two goal attempts, excellent shots…but all of a sudden you are 2-0 down after you had opportunities to be far ahead in the first half already.

“We were perhaps too casual. Regarding the performance, we were aware it was going to be a difficult game. They were sitting deep waiting. We did well in defence and didn’t allow them the counter attack like in the semifinal match and the one in December.

“We were quite organised in terms of our attacking movement and goal attempts was maybe 22-to-two but in the end the transition could have been faster. A poor performance and I mentioned it before, unfortunately we have it against this opponent. The first goal they scored in the semifinals was a huge mistake in Nelspruit. And to bring them into the game in December, again a mistake.

And we did it again providing a nice casual moment to go 1-0 down. And within four minutes we were 2-0 down,” said the 61-year-old German mentor.

“We have to learn that we need to minimize making such mistakes in such a game because you make it difficult for yourself. We are disappointed,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
If anyone wants Ofori, they must be prepared to fork out big bucks 16.2.2020
Middendorp comments on goalkeeping after Akpeyi error 16.2.2020
Maritzburg ‘fix the country’ again by beating Chiefs 15.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm

World Sport Habana honoured as latest Laureus Academy member

General South Africans describe the pain of unemployment

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 