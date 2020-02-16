Pirates edge Leopards

In a sold-out affair, there wasn’t much to celebrate for the fans in Venda but the solitary goal that ensures lad that Bucs take the maximum points on the day.

Pirates could have taken the lead early in the game with less than 10 minutes of play through Gabadinho Mhango, but the striker’s effort went wide.

But the most glorious chance fell through for Leopards skipper Thabo Matlaba after he found himself with only the goalkeeper to beat, but he took his shot over the bar in the 30th minute.

Bucs shot-stopper Wayne Sandilands made an incredible save a few minutes later to deny Edwin Gymah’s header from close range.

As the game headed towards half-time, Bucs midfielder Linda Mtambo tried to catch Rotshidzwa Muleka off guard with a long range from outside the box, but his effort went over the bar.

The second half saw both teams getting a lions share of the ball, but they just couldn’t make their efforts count when in front of goals.

With a number of chances that fell through for the teams, it took a Pule’s deflected shot from Thabiso Mokwena beating Muleka in stoppage time and was counted as an own-goal.

The Leopards keeper was unfortunate to see the ball go in as he managed to make some great saves that could have easily seen his club at least get a point on the day.