PSL News 16.2.2020 03:57 pm

Blow by blow: Leopards vs Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luvoyo Memela celebrates a gol with his teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Black Leopards at Orlando Stadium on April 10, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards host Orlando Pirates in Venda Thohoyandau Stadium.

– full-time: Black Leopards 0-1 Orlando Pirates 

– 90′ Mokoena scores an own goal to hand Pirates the lead.

– 69′ Ndlovu receives a yellow card

– 65′ Pirates have possession but fail to profit from having the ball

– half time: Black Leopards 0-0 Orlando Pirates 

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time be played

– 34′ Sandilands receives medical treatment

– 29′ Matlaba puts the ball over the goalposts

– 26′ Musonda failed to connect with the ball in the penalty box

– 13′ both teams fighting for possession

– The game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


 

