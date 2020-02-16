Blow by blow: Leopards vs Pirates

– full-time: Black Leopards 0-1 Orlando Pirates

– 90′ Mokoena scores an own goal to hand Pirates the lead.

– 69′ Ndlovu receives a yellow card

– 65′ Pirates have possession but fail to profit from having the ball

– half time: Black Leopards 0-0 Orlando Pirates

– 45′ 2 minutes of added time be played

– 34′ Sandilands receives medical treatment

– 29′ Matlaba puts the ball over the goalposts

– 26′ Musonda failed to connect with the ball in the penalty box

– 13′ both teams fighting for possession

– The game is underway

