If anyone wants Ofori, they must be prepared to fork out big bucks

Ofori was the Knight in Shining Armor as he saved the Blue Hearts blushes as he made some excellent saves to keep them in the game in their 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Ofori was so brilliant that even Amakhosi mentor, Ernst Middendorp said he should have been named Man-of-the-Match instead of two-goal hero Dylon Classen. “Great goalkeeping on the side of Ofori. It has to be mentioned, most of the time I have my own idea on who should be player of the match and today I think Ofori definitely deserved it,” said Middendorp.

Tinkler also sang praises for his captain. “Richard was unbelievable and if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t have come out with a result today. He is a quality keeper and there will always be interest.

“But he is a model professional and he works extremely hard. He has certain areas of his game that I think he can improve on but he remains our No. 1 goalkeeper and he is our captain. If someone wants him it is going to cost them a lot of money, I can tell you that because of his qualities,” said Tinkler of his keeper.

The 49-year-old mentor also admitted that they needed a bit of luck to get away with a result at Amakhosi. He said for his team to come up to Joburg and collect maximum points against Absa Premiership title contenders in Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs was a massive achievement.

“It’s massive. I would have been happy with two because we played against Wits who are title contenders. We then played against a team who are top of the log. You hope you can come and get something. To come and dominate the way we did against Wits and collect the three points with a fantastic performance. I was extremely happy with that. Today, we were lucky but we will take the luck because many times it has been on the opposite end for us. So, today we will take the luck and three points. To come to Joburg and get six points is a fantastic achievement,” he said.

