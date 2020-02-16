Sundowns cheated against Chippa United – Mosimane

Sundowns beat a 10-man Chippa United team 3-0 on Saturday afternoon in a league game in Pretoria.

The Sundowns mentor says his side was dishonest in the last 10 minutes of the game.

“And we were cheating all the time in the last 10 minutes,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“The ball fell on us when we were cheating, the final third, the pass, the control it fell to the player that I think has got the brains and he can do something, [Gaston] Sirino, but all that he did was miscontrol, miscontrol and miscontrol. It’s unbelievable. But I am not happy with the last 30 minutes.

“That’s why we took out Themba Zwane,” Mosimane said.

“He was very angry at me because he says why take me out after I scored and I said it’s not about you scoring but about the Wednesday’s [game] against Bloemfontein Celtic and we have a game on Saturday. We have three games in six days. So we are monitoring him. He wants to play because he scored. But I had to do what I had to do and rest him.”

