Blow by blow: Chiefs vs Maritzburg

– full time: Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United

– 90′ 4 minutes of added time will be played Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United

– 75′ Chiefs get a goal. Kaizer Chiefs 1-2 Maritzburg United

– 66′ Classen scores a brace for United. Kaizer Chiefs 0-2 Maritzburg United

– 65′ Classen opens the scoring benefiting from Akpeyi’s mistake

– 64′ Ofori cuts out another chance from Manyama

– 60′ Chiefs lose the ball in the final third United over turn possession

-53′ free kick goes out for a goal kick to United

– second half is underway

– half time: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 Maritzburg United

– 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 45′ 3 minutes of added time will be played

– 44′ Chiefs dominated the first half but failed to score

– 28′ Chiefs stringing passes together trying to find spaces to exploit in United’s half

– 24′ Brilliant save from Ofori to deny Nurkovic a goal. Corner to Chiefs

– kickoff the game is underway

