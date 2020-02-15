Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Chippa

– full time: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Chippa United

– 90′ great movement from Sundowns in the final stages of the game.

– 63′ Vilakazi taps in a pass from Sirino. Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Chippa United

– 58′ Zwane scores from the penalty spot. Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Chippa United

– 56′ penalty awarded to Sundowns, Sandile Mthethwa given a red card for comments directed at the referee

– second half underway

– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Chippa United

– 2 minutes of added time to be added. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Chippa United

– 23′ water break for the players

– 15′ Maboe’s chance goes wide at goal

– 1′ Lukhuneni scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Chippa United

– kickoff the game is underway

