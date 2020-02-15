Blow by blow: Sundowns vs Chippa

– full time: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Chippa United
– 90′ great movement from Sundowns in the final stages of the game.
– 63′ Vilakazi taps in a pass from Sirino. Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Chippa United
– 58′ Zwane scores from the penalty spot. Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Chippa United
– 56′ penalty awarded to Sundowns, Sandile Mthethwa given a red card for comments directed at the referee
– second half underway
– half time: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Chippa United
– 2 minutes of added time to be added. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Chippa United
– 23′ water break for the players
– 15′ Maboe’s chance goes wide at goal
– 1′ Lukhuneni scores. Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Chippa United
– kickoff the game is underway
