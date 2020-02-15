PSL News 15.2.2020 12:02 pm

Mokwena still missing from Pirates bench

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rulani Mokwena. Pic: BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates administrative officer Floyd Mbele says assistant coach Rulani Mokwena is still on leave and he doesn’t know when he will be back.

Mbele explained in the interview that the club knows nothing about Mokwena’s whereabouts as the assistant coach never returned to take up his new position after being demoted when German mentor Josef Zinnbauer was appointed as the head coach.

Mokwena was last seen in Pirates’ technical area in December 2019 when the Sea Robbers defeated Black Leopards.

Reports have suggested Mokwena is attending coaching courses in Europe while he is on leave from Orlando Pirates, however Mbele is not aware on the course Mokwena is said to be attending.

“He is still on leave,” Mbele told TimesLIVE.

“We don’t know where he is. We don’t know when he will be back,” Mbele added.

“We are still not aware of the reports that he is on a coaching course in Europe,” concluded Mbele.

