Botha to take a break from attending PSL games

Msila’s decision comes after he hitch-hiked to Egypt to support Bafana Bafana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The football lover says the trip left him drained and he needs to take a break from attending PSL matches.

“I think everybody has seen, or some have heard about, the trip I took to Egypt. To be fair that trip drained me,” Msila admitted in an interview on MarawaTV.

“I was thinking like there was no tomorrow on my trip when I encountered challenges. I was thinking like I had been tasked to think. So my thinking tank was working day and night.

“I didn’t get the time to sleep because I was thinking.

“When we stayed at the border to Ethiopia for three nights, I did not sleep for those three days because I was thinking each and every second, ‘Botha, are you going to stay here for six days, or six months, or are you going to go back to your country?’

“I was regretting [the trip].”

Msila is known for traveling across South Africa to watch PSL games but admits the trip to Egypt was a step too after having visa and financial issue on the trip.

“We struggled a lot. To the extent that some guys were saying, ‘You might stay here for five, seven days’,” Msila said.

“[I was] counting [days] – I must pass Sudan, where there is a war. After Sudan, by then the tournament might be done.”

