Tembo set for English Premier League tour

United CEO Stan Matthews revealed the club plans to send the coach to different teams in the English Premier League to inspect clubs’ training grounds to improve his United team.

“Next month in March, he is heading to the UK. He will visit some of the major teams in the English Premier League,” Matthews told IOL.

“He will have one-on-ones with their head coaches and background staff. He will observe their training sessions and inspect their training facilities.

“When Pitso was here, we took him to Holland and Liverpool. We took Gavin Hunt to Australia in the sports institute. We also took him to Tottenham Hotspur. Kaitano will leave during the next Fifa break in March. We want him to pick up new trends and methods of modern football.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.