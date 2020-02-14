PSL News 14.2.2020 01:54 pm

Kerr gave Baroka players confidence – Mosele

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Kerr gave Baroka players confidence – Mosele

Goodman Mosele of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Maritzburg United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Baroka FC defender Goodman Mosele says the arrival of Dylan Kerr revived the team.

The Limpopo-based outfit is slowly moving away from the relegation zone with the help of the English mentor.

“When he arrived, he changed the mood in the camp. He made the guys believe in themselves and to motivate the gents each game to give a good performance, like we did in the Nedbank Cup against Polokwane,” Mosele told Phakaaathi.

“He always stresses the point of getting the points that are important for us to achieve our goal of moving up the league table.

“The trust he has in us has helped us trust ourselves and to be confident on the ball, and the attention he pays to our defensive wall, which has helped us win games and not concede goals, has been a major difference for us.”

Bagaga will face Bidvest Wits in their next outing with the Clever Boys making the long trip to Limpopo to the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“Each game is there for us to win now, each game we are told by the coach to fight and we get the results we need. We trust each other in the team and we play more for each other now.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mdantsane moves on from Baroka disappointment 18.2.2020
Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend 14.2.2020
Basement dwellers clash in Limpopo derby 11.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 