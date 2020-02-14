Kerr gave Baroka players confidence – Mosele

The Limpopo-based outfit is slowly moving away from the relegation zone with the help of the English mentor.

“When he arrived, he changed the mood in the camp. He made the guys believe in themselves and to motivate the gents each game to give a good performance, like we did in the Nedbank Cup against Polokwane,” Mosele told Phakaaathi.

“He always stresses the point of getting the points that are important for us to achieve our goal of moving up the league table.

“The trust he has in us has helped us trust ourselves and to be confident on the ball, and the attention he pays to our defensive wall, which has helped us win games and not concede goals, has been a major difference for us.”

Bagaga will face Bidvest Wits in their next outing with the Clever Boys making the long trip to Limpopo to the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“Each game is there for us to win now, each game we are told by the coach to fight and we get the results we need. We trust each other in the team and we play more for each other now.”

