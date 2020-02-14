Galaxy aiming for full points at AmaTuks

The Saturday Citizen understands that the club has hired former Bafana Bafana striker Mabhudi Khenyeza as Dan Malesela’s replacement.

Malesela stepped down two weeks ago following the team’s early exit from the Nedbank Cup in which they were defending champions. A source close to Khenyeza said he had met with Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi on Thursday and agreed to take over and was supposed to resign from his job as assistant coach at AmaZulu yesterday.

Khenyeza will have his work cut out for him at the Rockets with the team stuck on the wrong end of the Championship table. Galaxy have collected just 22 points in 20 games and are a mere four points above the relegation places.

Galaxy defender Austin Dube has meanwhile told the club’s website that having had a whole week to prepare for their game at AmaTuks gave them a better chance of getting a favourable result.

“Look, we always prepared but luck was just not on our side,” he said.

“We had seven days to prepare for this Tuks game which is something we never had in other games. I can say we are ready for this one.”

Galaxy had to play catch-up for most parts of the season with their Caf Confederations participation forcing some of their games to be postponed.

Other fixtures

Saturday

Swallows FC v Mbombela United, at Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm

Swallows FC will hope to keep their winning run going when they host Mbombela United at Dobsonville Stadium this afternoon. The Dube Birds have won four and drawn one in their last five games and that has helped them climb to third place in the standings with 34 points, five behind the leaders Ajax Cape Town.

A win over the relegation-threatened Tingwenyama will see Swallows close the gap to two points as the Urban Warriors only play on Monday.

Uthongathi v Cape Umoya, at Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm

The Cane Cutters have been a little unsettled in the past few weeks but will want to get their campaign back on track and there is no better way for that to happen than in a home game. Johnny Ferreira’s team will, however, have to be at their best with Umoya finding their rhythm under Mahier Davids.

Tshakhuma v Steenberg United, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm

Both teams will still fancy their chances of making the promotion places and will not want to lose points at this time. Steenberg could emulate Chippa United by staying just one season in the Championship and jumping to the Absa Premiership if they can win a promotion. They are just six points behind Ajax going into this weekend’s fixtures.

Tshakhuma are also in the mix and will not want to see the gap between them and the teams at the top widen any further.

TS Sporting v FS Stars, at Kabhokweni Stadium, 3.30pm

Abantu Bem’thetho are flirting dangerously with relegation and can no longer afford to lose home games if they are to survive. They face a Stars side who are on an up under Milton Dlamini’s guidance.

Ea Lla Koto have climbed up to ninth on the standings and can still make the promotion places and will be looking for the full points.

JDR Stars v Royal Eagles, at Soshanguve Giant Stadium, 3.30pm

The Hammer Boys have lost their spark in the last few games and will look to use the game against struggling Eagles to get back to winning ways. Eagles will meanwhile be buoyed by the respectable display they put up against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last weekend.

Sunday

Richards Bay v Jomo Cosmos, at uMhlathuze Sports Complex, 3.30pm

Ezenkosi have a tough away encounter at Richards Bay as they continue their fight to climb away from the relegation zone. Bay have been solid under Simo Dladla’s guidance and will look to keep a safe distance between them and the relegation mob.

Monday

Ajax CT v Real Kings, at Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm

The Urban Warriors will look to put the off-the-field issues behind them as they host one of their close chasers in the Magic Boys. Ajax have recently parted ways with their coach, Andries Ulderlink and goalkeeper coach Hans Vonk and it will be interesting to see how the team reacts in the aftermath.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.