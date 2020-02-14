We focus on us, not Moseamedi – Castro

Moseamedi has been a thorn on the Amakhosi side in the last two matches the sides have played this season. He tormented their defence and scored a brace as they knocked Amakhosi out of the Telkom Knockout and was again on hand with a late equaliser when the Glamour Boys looked good for the full points in a league game in December.

But as dangerous as Moseamedi may be, Amakhosi striker Leonardo Castro says they are only focusing on themselves and what they can do.

“We are focusing on ourselves more than the opponent. That is our strength,” said Castro when asked about Moseamedi this week.

“We all know about Maritzburg. They have quality players. They are a good team. It’s been tough for us when we play against them. But we are looking to work hard on the field to get the result. We all know the past games against us they scored because of our mistakes. We need to be focused and not make stupid mistakes because they will use them,” added the Colombian attacker.

He said they are not looking further than their next game and said that was the way that could see them through to the finish line. Castro said the most important thing from now on would be for them to use their chances and that it didn’t matter whether it was him or Erick Mathoho who scored so long as the team got the result.

“We always create chances and we are not worried about that because we create the chances even when we are not performing well. We are human beings and sometimes we have good days and some are different. What makes the difference is that we have to convert the chances.

“We need to be focused and really mentally strong in our defence. The moment we lose it and give them the ball, Maritzburg can punish us,” he said.

At some point earlier this season, Castro looked to be on his way out of Naturena as he struggled to get into Ernst Middendorp’s team but things have since changed and he is one of the regulars.

“I knew I was going to get a chance to play and I knew that I should make sure that I score and get the result for the team. I am a strong person. I work hard and train hard to make a contribution to the team.”

