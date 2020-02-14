Zwane wants to show teammates love on Valentine’s Day

This high regard of Zwane, affectionately known as “Mshishi”, is endorsed by the “Black Prince” and darling of South African football, the legendary Jomo Sono. The skilful and slick midfielder is one of the most adored players by the Masandawana faithful and they have composed a song for him which they sing every time he dazzles on the ball, score or lift him up when he is having a quiet game.

Zwane was also praised by arguably the greatest Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker, who dubbed Zwane as the best player he has ever coached. These kinds of compliments are well received by the Masandawana maestro, but he certainly wants to share the glory with his teammates.

The soft-spoken Zwane, who is quite a shy gentleman, insists that the rest of the Masandawana players deserve the heap of praises because they do the spadework for him.

“It means a lot to me [to be praised] and it shows that I am doing a good job for the team but personally, I think Sundowns are not a one-man team, whether Mshishi is there or not, they will win. We have lost a couple of good players and Sundowns still won cups,” said Zwane.

While he is the orchestrator of Sundowns’ shoe-shine and piano brand of football, he says he would not play the piano as good as he does if there was no one holding it for him, as Downs coach Pitso Mosimane once described guys like Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Andile Jali as players who “carry the piano”.

“I can play the piano but we must understand that I am not doing it alone. There are people who are helping me, there are people who mark for me and they make things to be easy for me,” Zwane said as he is expected to star for the Brazilians when they take on Chippa United in the Absa Premiership on Saturday afternoon at Loftus Versfeld.

“We always take it one game at a time and we know it will be a difficult game and we know that Chippa are a strong team and we know what we are going to be dealing with and we will fight for it,” said Zwane before he gave an update on his friend and teammate Thapelo Morena, who suffered a horrific injury a week ago.

“Thapelo is coming alright, yes the injury was bad but we are here to support him and I am happy that Thapelo is a strong character and he is willing to take this injury as a learning curve and he will work hard to come and we are there to support him.”

