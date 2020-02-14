Castro speaks on Nurkovic partnership at Chiefs

Chiefs are getting ready to face Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday and Castro says he wants to score each time he is given a chance to play by coach Ernst Middendorp.

The Colombian international was linked with a move away from Amakhosi but he has returned to the starting line up in the 2019/2020 season, ending speculation about his future.

“When I got the chance to play, I was making sure to score and get the results for the team and for myself,” said Castro.

“I’m always a person who is strong in my mind and I’m working hard at training to contribute to the team. For me‚ whether it’s a friendly or an official game, I take the responsibility.

“I knew that if I’m doing alright [in the offseason], I might get a chance in the official games. The coach (Ernst Middendorp) gave me a chance and I took it. Simple as that.”

“For me, it’s easy to play with Samir because we can hold the ball for the team and we can make them play as well,” said the 30-year-old Colombian striker. When there’s the pressure, they can find us there at the top.

“Either it’s Samir or me but we can play together and we know that if one is going wide the other needs to be in the box to finish the action.

