PSL News 14.2.2020 12:23 pm

Castro speaks on Nurkovic partnership at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Castro speaks on Nurkovic partnership at Chiefs

Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro says winning is far more important than scoring more goals than his striking partner Samir Nurkovic.

Chiefs are getting ready to face Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday and Castro says he wants to score each time he is given a chance to play by coach Ernst Middendorp.

The Colombian international was linked with a move away from Amakhosi but he has returned to the starting line up in the 2019/2020 season, ending speculation about his future.

“When I got the chance to play, I was making sure to score and get the results for the team and for myself,” said Castro.

“I’m always a person who is strong in my mind and I’m working hard at training to contribute to the team. For me‚ whether it’s a friendly or an official game, I take the responsibility.

“I knew that if I’m doing alright [in the offseason], I might get a chance in the official games. The coach (Ernst Middendorp) gave me a chance and I took it. Simple as that.”

“For me, it’s easy to play with Samir because we can hold the ball for the team and we can make them play as well,” said the 30-year-old Colombian striker. When there’s the pressure, they can find us there at the top.

“Either it’s Samir or me but we can play together and we know that if one is going wide the other needs to be in the box to finish the action.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitch conditions force Chiefs to play ugly – Cardoso 20.2.2020
Maybe Chiefs are a touch predictable 20.2.2020
Wounded Chiefs change focus to Highlands clash 20.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Top tax tips to remember

Politics Sonke Gender Justice wants ‘remedial’ action against Mamabolo, Malema

Business News ‘No justification for govt to subsidise middle class,’ says CompCom on Gautrain

Society Nothing radical about ‘giving back the land’ – expert

Politics Norway weighs in on debate around De Klerk’s apartheid statement


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 