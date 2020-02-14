‘Well-rested’ Chiefs have no excuse to not win the league, says Mosimane

With Chiefs focusing on the league and are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup, “Jingles” says Ernst Middendorp’s side have no excuse to not win the league for the first time since 2015.

“It is like I am at school and doing 10 courses and you are doing three or four; at the end of the year you must pass because you did three. You have to pass with distinction, because the amount of time I do put in to study and attend the classes, it is tiring and it’s stressful. They have to pass, the league is in their hands and they must win the league,” said Mosimane.

“We played six games in the Champions League group stages, the Telkom Knockout to the final, the MTN8 we played to semifinals. The competitors did not even play in the MTN8, they are fresh and strong so they have to win the league. Chiefs have got no excuse.

“A lot of games create a lot of problems. Maritzburg United were playing on Wednesday and they are playing again this weekend, but Chiefs are waiting for you. They have got seven days and they are fresh. We are in the Champions League and we play more games and do you know how many games Bidvest Wits played? Four games to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages. Four games plus six games in the group stages more than the competitor.”

