PSL News 14.2.2020 10:46 am

Zinnbauer reveals what happened in his first few days in SA 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Josef Zinnbauer, head coach of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Josef Zinnbauer has revealed that his arrival into the country was not a pleasant one reading about the team’s poor performance prior to taking over at the Buccaneers. 

However, in the last few weeks, the German mentor has managed to steer the Soweto outfit into a formidable side, having recorded six wins, one draw and one loss in eight games in all competitions.

“It was not easy for me when I came into South Africa. The first week was not so good when I was reading the newspapers. Now it’s out of the way we have managed to win games and get results and grow more and more as a team and the squad,” said Zinnbauer.

“I’m happy about this, we win games and improve the team more and more. We have the results and it’s good I hope we go into the next step. The next three points are important.”

Zinnbauer’s next step is a meeting with Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday having been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Bidvest Wits last week.

