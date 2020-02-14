Zinnbauer reveals what happened in his first few days in SA 

However, in the last few weeks, the German mentor has managed to steer the Soweto outfit into a formidable side, having recorded six wins, one draw and one loss in eight games in all competitions.

“It was not easy for me when I came into South Africa. The first week was not so good when I was reading the newspapers. Now it’s out of the way we have managed to win games and get results and grow more and more as a team and the squad,” said Zinnbauer.

“I’m happy about this, we win games and improve the team more and more. We have the results and it’s good I hope we go into the next step. The next three points are important.”

Zinnbauer’s next step is a meeting with Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday having been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by Bidvest Wits last week.

