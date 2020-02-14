PSL News 14.2.2020 11:17 am

Veteran goalkeeper eyes Celtic return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Veteran goalkeeper eyes Celtic return

Patrick Tignyemb is reportedly asking Bloemfontein Celtic to take him back.

The veteran goalkeeper left Celtic last season after he was suspended for an altercation with the club management when the two parties were trying to resolve a striker that saw players boycott training due to unpaid salaries.

The former captain of Celtic was released from Chippa United before the festive break due to costly mistakes he committed during games.

“Tignyemb is frustrated at home since he was released by Chippa management. That’s why he called coach Seema and Maduka hoping they will sympathise with him,” the source was quoted by DailySun.

“But he forgot that he burnt his own bridges by insulting and disrespecting management. That’s why they refused to take him back. They could have made a plan to give him a role within the club’s development structures.”

