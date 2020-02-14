AmaZulu deny suspending players

Five players were asked to train away from the team after the club lost to Bloemfontein Celtic in the last 32 round of the Nedbank Cup.

Lehlohonolo Majoro, Jabulani Ncobeni, Michael Morton, Thembela Sikhakhane and Nhlanhla Vilakazi are not training with the team after they failed to help the club advance to the next round of the Nedbank Cup competition.

The players had reportedly complained about being sidelined by coach Josef Vukusic, however, the loss to Celtic left club management questioning the players’ commitment to helping the team get out of the relegation zone.

Usuthu released a statement from club general manager Lunga Sokhela, who denied suspending the players.

“The club has put all five players on a special training program while the technical team works with the rest of the squad to try and grind out results for the next coming fixtures,” said Sokhela in a statement.

“The players are professional and the coach may recall at any time,” said Sokhela.

