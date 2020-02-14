 
 
Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend

Jonty Mark
Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu on 25 January 2020 at Orlando Stadium, Pretoria , Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

It should be an exciting few days in the Absa Premiership, both at the top and bottom of the table. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at what to look out for, including Kaizer Chiefs’ bogey team and Orlando Pirates’ stunning league run.

Can 2019/20 Kaizer Chiefs find a way to beat Maritzburg United? For all of Kaizer Chiefs’ success this season, Maritzburg United have proved a bit of a bogey team for Ernst Middendorp’s men, beating them in the Telkom Knockout semifinals, and picking up a point against them in the Absa Premiership’s first round, and only a Daniel Akpeyi save from a Daylon Claasen penalty stopped the Team of Choice from grabbing all three. United already had a large say in the title race this week when they won 1-0 at Wits on Wednesday night, and Eric Tinkler has built a...
