Khenyeza leaves AmaZulu, joins TS Galaxy as head coach

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Assistant Coach Mabhuti Khenyeza during the Maritzburg United press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 22, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu’s assistant coach, Mabudi Khenyeza is set to hand in his resignation this morning as he is set to take up the head coach position at GladAfrica Championship side, TS Galaxy, Phakaaathi has learnt.

A source close to the former striker with over 100 goals in the Absa Premiership, has revealed that Khenyeza met with owner of Galaxy Tim Sukazi in Johannesburg on Thursday where a deal was sealed between the two sides.

“It’s a done deal. Khenyeza will resign from AmaZulu and go to Galaxy. They poached him. They were impressed with his work ethic and asked him to come make a presentation and they were impressed and offered him the job. He agreed to the terms and signed,” said the source.

Khenyeza has been an assistant at Usuthu for the past two seasons. He retired from playing three years ago after he was approached by Muhsin Ertugral who wanted him as his assistant at Maritzburg United at the time.

Their spell was however short-lived and Khenyeza went back to Usuthu where he was hired as the second assistant to Cavin Jonson. He became Jozef Vukusic’s second in command when Johnson was fired.

Usuthu will meanwhile have to find another coach to fill Khenyeza’s position and Phakaaathi understands that Free State Stars’ Milton Dlamini is the preferred candidate.

